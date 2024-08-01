Aultagh, Bandon and Drinagh reach Masters semi-finals

AULTAGH Celtic, Drinagh Rangers and Bandon have confirmed their West Cork League Masters Play-Off semi-final berths.

Bandon cemented their place in this summer’s Masters play-offs with a resounding 10-1 victory at home to Clonakilty Soccer Club. The latter lined out with nine available players and were unable to prevent a rampant opponent from reaching the penultimate round.

Keith Holden, Andrew Daunt, Ritchie Holland, Chris O’Donoghue, Dave O’Mahony and Kyle O’Donovan were amongst the goals for a Bandon side in which Darren Heffernan, Danny Lynch, O’Donoghue and Holden stood out. Despite the defeat, Darragh Murphy, Chris McCarthy and Alan Ward toiled hard for Clonakilty.

Sullane and Kinsale AFC’s Eastern Conference encounter ended 2-1 to the former in Coolea. Sullane’s first Masters win was attained courtesy of Shane Creed and Billy Healy strikes in either half. Derek McCarthy netted for Kinsale. Sean Riordan, Chris Brown and Shane Creed’s combined efforts raised hopes of Sullane possibly overtaking Kinsale, depending on the final round of conference fixtures, for a semi-final berth.

Castlelack and Castletown Celtic drew 1-1 in Brinny. James Cunningham handed the home side an early lead inside three minutes. Daniel Twomey levelled shortly after and that was enough to earn Castletown a share of the points. James Berryman, John Coakley, Barry O’Mahony and Daniel Twomey were the pick of Celtic’s top performers. Dan O’Brien, Richie Murphy, Denis O’Mahony and Noel Leahy played equally impressively for a battling Castlelack.

Aultagh maintained top spot in the Western Conference following a 5-1 victory at home to Dunmanway Town. Colm O’Neill scored for the visitors but Brian O’Donovan, John McGillicuddy, Sean McCarthy (penalty), Vincent Collins and Kieran Nangle efforts earned Celtic a third win in four outings. Ciarán Nangle, Brian O’Donovan, Denis Healy and Eoin McCarthy were best for Aultagh.

Drinagh Rangers remain a point behind the Western Conference leaders courtesy of a 3-0 triumph away to Skibbereen in the Baltimore Road. Gavin Beamish (2) and Keith Jagoe were on target for a Rangers team Jagoe, Barry O’Driscoll and JJ Collins stood out. Bay Rovers and Beara United drew 1-1 in Kealkill. Gerard Healy converted a penalty to earn the Castletownbere club a share of the points. United’s top players included Colin Mulpeter, Aaron Hanley and Denis McCarthy.

RESULTS – Eastern Conference: Sullane 2 Kinsale AFC 1, Bandon AFC 10 Clonakilty Soccer Club 0, Castlelack 1 Castletown Celtic 1. Western Conference: Skibbereen 0 Drinagh Rangers 3, Aultagh Celtic 5 Dunmanway Town 1, Bay Rovers 1 Beara United 1.