Aspiring manager Conor Hourihane creates his coaching ‘bible’

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CONOR Hourihane’s preparations for life after football includes keeping session plans from his former managers and coaches and creating his own coaching ‘bible.’

The Bandon soccer star, currently exploring what his next challenge will look like after leaving Derby County, has made no secret of his desire to move into coaching and management in the near future. The 33-year-old admits that while he used to be scared of retiring, he’s not anymore as he plans towards management.

In an interview with The Athletic, Hourihane revealed how he is preparing to take that next step.

‘Back then, there was no format to it,’ Hourihane said of his note-making after training sessions, ‘It was just in a notebook. But the more I’ve become obsessed with coaching, I’ve transferred everything onto my laptop. I’ve got sessions, notes and presentations. For example, I have information on set plays and how I see my team with or without the ball, explaining how I will press in a particular formation.

‘I use a software called Sportscode, where I get games off one of our (Derby) analysts. I will clip up patterns of play that I like so I don’t forget them. I’ve watched a lot of Arsenal’s set plays this year because they’ve been great. It’s just a constant clipping portfolio of all aspects of the game. I’ve built up a big bible.’

The former Republic of Ireland star has completed his B and A coaching licences and has enrolled in a League Managers’ Association manager’s diploma course in June; it’s a coaching course designed for those in between their A licence and pro licence.

‘It is at Liverpool University for five days and then another five Wednesdays throughout next season, with all of them at St George’s Park,’ said Hourihane, who has also watched Unai Emery’s training sessions at the Bandon man’s former club Aston Villa. Again, he is building up his own knowledge, learning from one of the top coaches in football.

‘It’s his intensity and his detail. He splits the group up and takes certain individuals away at certain times of the day. He’s big on units and individual work and improving the player first before anything else. It’s been fascinating. It just shows you with unbelievable coaching and work ethic, you can get the best out of players,’ Hourihane explained.

‘Being around the club with Unai, you have to take everything in. I’ve seen players I shared a dressing room with going to the next level. That’s a testament to the manager and the detail he goes to improving every player.’

Hourihane has recently been linked with a player/coach role with his former club Barnsley.