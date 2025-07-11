Argideen Rangers’ Division 7 league triumph is ‘fantastic for the lads’, beams coach Jim Foley

ARGIDEEN RANGERS 1-12

KILMACABEA 1-8

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

ARGIDEEN Rangers’ power-packed finish fired them to glory in the McCarthy Insurance Group Football League Division 7 final in a wet and dreary Rossmore.

In the last ten minutes, Argideen outscored Kilmacabea by 0-4 to 0-1 in a West Cork derby decider, as they landed an early psychological blow ahead of the teams’ meeting in the upcoming Carbery JAFC – they are drawn in the same group, along with Randal Óg and Kilmeen.

In fact, this was Rangers’ second win over the Kilmacs in the league, after beating them 2-16 to 2-8 in May.

‘As a club, we try very hard but we haven’t had much silverware in the last number of years so to win a cup is fantastic for the lads, for the effort they have put in, for the youngsters and for everyone involved. We are delighted,’ Argideen Rangers coach Jim Foley told The Southern Star.

‘Kilmacabea are a fantastic team. As Bill (Fleming) said in the speech, they are the standard bearers in junior football in West Cork for the last ten years. Tonight won’t be much good when we meet them in the championship – it will be all bets off and go again.’

Conditions were tough for both sides with Argideen against a swirling wind in the opening half, as Carbery JAFC champions Kilmacabea led 1-4 to 0-5 at the break. With the wind in the second half, Rangers outscored the Leap club by 1-7 to 0-4.

‘It was a tough night for football. It was slippery, there was a strong wind there. We worked very hard in the first half against the wind and we were happy enough going into the dressing room. The way we looked at it was it was five scores each. We felt that with the wind and with an almighty effort in the second half, we could push on,’ Foley explained.

It was Kilmacabea that started the stronger with Ray Shanahan converting after three minutes before a two-pointed free from goalkeeper Colin McCarthy pushed them 0-3 to nil up inside nine minutes.

Within eight minutes, Argideen were level, as Fergal Walsh, Bill Fleming (free) and Matthew Lawton scored.

Back came Kilmacabea though, as Eamon Shanahan handed them the lead before a well-worked move involving Odhran Kerrisk, Keith Whelton and Damien Gore ended with the latter burying it to the net – it was 1-4 to 0-3 after 20 minutes.

The Timoleague boys took over from here, as Darragh Holland (free) and Walsh scores cut the lead to two at the break – but they could have led. Fleming played in Seán Walsh, but his goalbound effort was brilliantly saved by McCarthy.

With the wind in the second half, Argideen kicked on, with the sizzling form of Walsh twins Fergal and Seán a big help.

Gore did open the second-half scoring but a quick counter-attack and Argideen goal from Fergal Walsh, set-up by brother Seán, levelled this county final, 1-5 apiece. The Walsh twins played for the Cork minors in 2020 and their quality was evident.

‘Seán and Fergal have both played at the highest standard with Cork – they are natural footballers. Every time you look at them, it looks like they have time on the ball,’ the Rangers coach lauded.

‘I thought James Crowley coming on made a huge difference to us. He’s just out of minors last year – he has pace, which makes a big difference. We had that pace in the second half, which helped massively.’

Seán Walsh of Rangers and Joe Collins of Kilmacs swapped scores before points from Gerry and James Crowley had Argideen two in front on 44 minutes. Gore kept the Leap team in touch and Daniel O’Donovan hit the point of the evening from the outside of the boot to leave one between them. But three unanswered points down the home stretch from the imperious Holland (2) and Seán Walsh wrapped up a league final win for Argideen. Can they take this form into the Carbery championship?

Our Star: Darragh Holland was colossal in the middle of the park and Seán Walsh was a real ace in the pack, but Fergal Walsh gets our pick – he is a player to watch in the championship.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: Fergal Walsh 1-2; Darragh Holland 0-4 (2f); Seán Walsh 0-2; Bill Fleming (f), Matthew Lawton, Gerry Crowley, James Crowley 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: Damien Gore 1-2; Colin McCarthy 0-2 (2pf); Ray Shanahan, Joe Collins, Eammon Shanahan, Daniel O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Luke McCarthy; Darragh O’Donovan, John Sheehan, Joe Crowley; Matthew Lawton, Bill Fleming, Finbarr Butler; Darragh Holland, Gerry Crowley; Cathal O’Donovan, Fergal Walsh, Andrew Guinevan; Seán Henchion, John Michael O’Callaghan, Seán Walsh.

Subs: James Crowley for S Henchion (43); Seán Maxwell for C O’Donovan (55).

Kilmacabea: Colin McCarthy; Liam Tobin, Darren Whooley, Dara Tobin; Owen Tobin, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Odhran Kerrisk; Martin Collins, Ian Jennings; Donnacha McCarthy, Ray Shanahan, Keith Whelton; Eamon Shanahan, Joe Collins, Damien Gore.

Subs: Ruairí Hourihane for D McCarthy (38); Daniel O’Donovan for R Shanahan (45).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).