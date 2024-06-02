Ardfield, Skibbereen and Dunmanway are the U12 pacesetters

ANOTHER hectic week of SuperValu West Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League action saw Inter Clonakilty and Riverside Athletic make their mark in the U12 Schoolgirls age-grade.

Inter Clonakilty have joined Drinagh Rangers at the summit of the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League. Alice Kelly, Leni Belle Anglin and Éirinn Coppinger netted in a 3-0 Inter victory away to Bay Rovers.

Riverside Athletic and Clonakilty AFC United’s first appearances of the new U12 Schoolgirls Championship resulted in an entertaining game won 5-1 by Riverside. Muireann Lyons scored for Clonakilty. Ella Murray (3) and Annabella McCarthy (2) strikes earned Athletic all three points.

Ardfield, Skibbereen Dynamos and Dunmanway Tornados are the early U12 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters. Dynamos overcame the Tornados 4-1 thanks to Senan Whooley (2), Luke Carstairs, Kingsley Crosby Osagie goals. Emmett Farr replied for Dunmanway.

In the U12 Schoolboys Championship, Kyle Buckley (3), John Smithers (2) and Luke McCarthy netted in Castlelack Celtic’s 6-1 defeat of Skibbereen. Frankie Collins scored for the latter. Dunmanway Tornados proved too strong for Skibbereen Athletic in U12 Schoolboys League One. Oisin Deasy netted for Skibb but Darryl Farr (3), Cian Owens, Daniel O’Brien, Luke Morrissey goals won it 6-1 for the Tornados.

***

Drinagh Rangers maintained their perfect start in the U13 Schoolboys Championship following a 3-2 victory away to Skibbereen. Rocco Bermeuller O’Reilly, Rory Hurley and Eoin O’Donovan strikes sent Rangers top of the table.

In the same division, Ardfield and Skibbereen played out a 2-2 draw in the Showgrounds on Sunday evening. Michael O’Shea and Rohan Hegarty were on target for Ardfield. Charlie McCarthy and Liam Allan scored for the Baltimore Road club.

Eoghan Hickey scored twice as Bay Rovers recorded their first U13 Schoolboys Premier League victory. The Kealkill club overcame Dunmanway Town 4-2 despite Oisin O’Regan and Vittor Leite Coutinho netting. Additional Eoin McCarthy and Sam Mullany efforts secured Rovers’ success.

Hugh McCarthy’s solitary strike saw Dunmanway Town edge Sullane 1-0 and move top of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League.

Ardfield maintained their perfect U14 Schoolboys Championship record with a 4-1 win over Togher Celtic. Rory Connolly (3) and Luke Crowley were on target for Ardfield, as was Aaron Hurley for Celtic. Castlelack United and Skibbereen Dynamos drew 2-2 in the same division. James Lordan and Colm Sexton were Castlelack’s scorers in a game Jamie Dowdall and Leo Dowdall also netted.

***

Drinagh Rangers remain the team to catch atop the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League. A comprehensive midweek win over Skibbereen was attained thanks to goals from Katie Collins (3), Rosie O’Donovan (2), Carmel Coakley (2) and Áine Collins. Tiana Crosby provided Skibbereen’s reply. In the same division, Bay Rovers proved too strong for Lyre Rovers, winning 2-0 in Kealkill. Lauren O’Connell and Sophie Daly netted for Bay.

Dunmanway Town joined Drinagh Rangers at the summit of U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group 1 thanks to a 4-0 win at home to the Canon Crowley Park side. Despite the loss, Aodan Murphy, Oran O’Donovan and Joe McCarthy played well for Drinagh.

Bunratty United took top spot in Group 1 but only after a titanic battle with Sullane in Town Park. Luc O’Liathain and Brendan O’Callaghan scored for the visitors. Daniel Copithorne (2) and Sean Maguire strikes sealed a 3-2 United victory.

In Group 2, a Tim Sweeney hat-trick helped Kilmichael Rovers see off Castlelack in Inchisine. Sean Hennigan (2) and an own goal completed Rovers’ 6-0 triumph.

Ardfield joined Kilmichael at the summit of the standings following a comprehensive win at home to Beara United. Euan Whelton (3), Finn O’Mahony, Cathal O’Loghlin, Shane Hallihane, Illian Smith and Christos Delis scored for Ardfield.