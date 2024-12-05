Apprentice plumber admits to cocaine dealing

AN apprentice plumber caught in possession of cocaine, cannabis, and cash has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply in the District Court.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that Jamie Wilson, 21, of Knocknagoun, Rylane, was a front seat passenger in a car pulled over by gardaí on Main Street, Macroom at 1.30am on May 29th, 2023.

When the driver was questioned, a strong smell of cannabis was detected and a search was carried out. Jamie Wilson was found to be in possession of €10 worth of cannabis, €50 worth of cocaine and €2,160 in cash.

He was taken to Macroom Garda Station for interview where he admitted that he was involved in dealing drugs and a during a subsequent search of his residence discovered €2,000 worth of cocaine, 45g of mixing agent, €50 worth of cannabis, scales, and bags.

Defence solicitor Seán Cahill said that Mr Wilson was a 21-year-old apprentice plumber who lived at home with his mother. He said that his client ‘got involved in something totally over his head’ and when he was arrested was fully co-operative and made full admissions.

Judge John King directed the preparation of a probation report to include a community service assessment and the provision of one random urinalysis test. He remanded Mr Wilson on continuing bail to April 16th 2025.