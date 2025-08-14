Another frustrating day for the Rebels at Croke Park

HEARTBREAK, frustration and regret.

Those were the overriding emotions experienced by Cork’s players after Galway gained revenge for last year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final loss.

It proved another chastening day for the Rebel county at Croke Park.

Following the senior hurlers demise at the hands of Tipperary, this time it was Cork’s camogie senior setup and supporters who suffered a disappointing All-Ireland final loss.

Let’s give the newly crowned All-Ireland camogie senior champions some credit.

As they did earlier this year in the All-Ireland U23 camogie final, where Galway upset the Rebels, Cathal Murray and his backroom team got their matchups spot on at Croke Park.

Rachel Hanniffy dropped to corner back and stifled Katrina Mackey’s influence. The same was true of fellow defenders Shauna Healy and Róisín Black who ensured the entire starting Cork full forward line would be subbed off before the final whistle.

Galway’s Siobhán Gardiner was a late replacement and tasked with curbing Saoirse McCarthy’s influence. Gardiner, and additional Galway players, made sure McCarthy got little time on the ball throughout the 60 plus minutes.

From the first whistle, Galway hunted in packs, frenzied packs, and succeeded in knocking Cork out of their rhythm. The tactic was obvious, old school but wholly effective.

The Tribewomen’s expected physicality materialised as did plenty of needle both on and off the ball. It is not like Cork weren’t expecting it but, strangely, appeared unable to cope with an opponent who matched their intensity and physically dominated them throughout the first half.

That’s what made Hannah Looney’s dismissal all the more frustrating. Whatever about her out of character reaction at lashing out at Annmarie Starr, referee Justin Heffernan missed the blatant shove in Looney’s back that kickstarted the regrettable episode.

Down to fourteen players, an uphill struggle became an unclimbable mountain despite a heroic second half effort highlighted by Orlaith Cahalane’s goal and Saoirse McCarthy’s free-taking.

Yet, when the biggest moment materialised deep into injury-time, once again it was Galway and not Cork who grabbed it.

Carrie Dolan wasn’t missing a free to win an All-Ireland final. Bullish, determined and clinical, just like her Galway team mates, Dolan delivered when it mattered most.

So, what of Cork?

Manager Ger Manley was upset with many of referee Justin Heffernan’s decisions, labelling his displays as “shocking”, throughout a frustrating afternoon for the Cork manager and his players.

Manley went to his bench early in the second period and emptied it in an attempt to overcome their numerical disadvantage. Cork almost pulled off what would have been a sensational comeback victory. Almost.

In time, Cork will reflect on their first half display, or lack of it, when Galway dictated far too much of the play.

A terrific second half fightback notwithstanding, Cork struggled to match Galway’s ruthless aggression and ability to win the majority of 50/50 balls. Despite the gut-wrenching loss, warriors like Ashling Thompson, Hannah Looney, Saoirse McCarthy, Amy O’Connor (playing injured), the Cahalane’s, the Mackey’s, the two Laura’s; Treacy and Walsh, and Libby Coppinger owe their county nothing.

Don’t forget, amid whatever three-in-a-row talk (none of it emanating from the Cork senior setup) Galway used as motivation, that the majority of this Cork senior panel has contested the past five All-Ireland finals. That's a record to be proud of.

They and their team mates left it all out on the Croke Park pitch last Sunday but it just wasn’t good enough. Simple as that.

A long winter of reflection beckons once the club championships are out of the way.

How many of the current Cork panel will return in 2026? Will Ger Manley come back for another crack off an All-Ireland senior championship? Who are the players both over and under 23 ready to step up and stake a first team place?

Lots of questions to ponder before the year ends with Galway as deserving All-Ireland champions and Cork ruefully wondering what might have been.