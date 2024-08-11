‘All is not lost,’ says Argideen Rangers hurling boss after opening day defeat

St Finbarr’s 1-17

Argideen Rangers 0-16

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

EIGHT points behind at the break, securing a victory in their opening Co-Op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship Group 3 clash was always going to be a big ask for Argideen Rangers at Belgooly on Sunday. And so it proved.

St Finbarr’s were good value for their four-point victory over a resilient, but limited Rangers side that needed goals in the second half to bridge the 0-12 to 0-4 half-time deficit.

Unfortunately, their prayers were not answered. While outstanding veteran JM O’Callaghan had seemed to put them on the road to revival with a well-struck free on the resumption, Barr’s stunned them with the only goal of the game in the 32st minute. A long delivery against the breeze by outstanding pivot Glenn O’Connor saw Adam Buckley embark on a solo run, his perfect cross ushered home past superb Rangers goalkeeper John Sheehan from an acute angle by Ian Lordan.

In fairness, Rangers failed to be fazed by this sledgehammer blow and carried the game to the favourites. A brace of fabulous scores by Seán Walsh and two delightful flags by Pádraig Butler and Billy Foley lifted their spirits. However, after Ian Lordan and O’Callaghan (free) exchanged scores, the gap still remained, 1-14 to 0-10, as the game entered the home straight.

The introduction of Seán Maxwell, Finbarr Butler and Darragh O’Donovan provided badly-needed momentum to the Argideen attack, the latter curling over two beauties in the 53rd and 54th minutes. But regaining their composure the Barr’s battened down the hatches. When ace marksman Caolan O’Connor bisected the uprights and with Jack O’Brien and Kevin O’Flynn getting the insurance scores it was done and dusted, despite Seán Walsh having the last say for the Timoleague lads.

Assisted by the elements, Barr's had signalled their intentions with a neat Jack O’Brien point in the opening minute. But with Rangers duo Conor Lehane and Cathal O’Donovan grafting hard, Fergal Walsh, captain Matthew Lawton and Andrew Guinevan winning primary possession, Rangers equalised as JM O’Callaghan soled past the Barr’s cover and Pádraig Butler raised the opening white flag.

But six unanswered points, including a cracking brace from Kevin O’Flynn, showed the victors had found the range. In fact, it took two absolutely superb saves from Argideen shot-stopper John Sheehan to deny David Murray twice in succession as an overworked Rangers defence, despite great work by Bill Fleming, were flat-out to prevent Barr’s finding the net. They managed to hold out to the break, 0-12 to 0-4, but scoring power, or more correctly a lack of it eventually hastened Ranger’s demise.

‘We gave ourselves a lot to do for the second half. This was an exceptionally strong Barr’s side having used just one player in their opening senior game,’ Argideen Rangers manager Jim Foley said.

‘All is not lost; this is a tight group. We face Glen Rovers next, we are up against it, but often that can work to a team’s advantage. We are up for the battle, it will be tough, but I could not fault the lad’s commitment out there today.’

Our Star: Argideen Rangers shot-stopper John Sheehan and veteran JM O’Callaghan were two marquee players, but Barr’s wing forward Caolan O’Connor was a class act.

Scorers - St Finbarr’s: Caolan O’Connor 0-7 (2f, 2 65); Ian Lordan 1-3; Kevin O’Flynn 0-3; Jack O’Brien 0-2; Ciarán Steele, A Casey 0-1 each. Argideen Rangers: JM O’Callaghan 0-7 (6f); Pádraig Butler, Seán Walsh 0-3 each; Darragh O’Donovan 0-2; Billy Foley 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: Jack McCarthy; Olan Murphy, Seán O’Leary, Shane Kennedy; Aidan Barry, Glenn O’Connor, Andrew Casey; Ciarán Steele, Jack O’Brien; Caolan O’Connor, Adam Buckley, Colm Keane; Ian Lordan, Kevin O’Flynn, David Murray. Subs: M Nason for A Casey, R O’Sullivan for A Buckley, D Scannell for D Murray (all 46).

Argideen Rangers: John Sheehan; Gerry Crowley, Bill Fleming, Daniel Hurley; Fergal Walsh, Matthew Lawton, Andrew Guinevan; Cathal O’Donovan, Conor Lehane; Pádraig Butler, Darragh Holland, Billy Foley; Seán Walsh, Joe Murphy, John Michael O’Callaghan. Subs: Seán Maxwell for Joe Murphy (48), Darragh O’Donovan for Daniel Hurley (45), Finbarr Butler for Pádraig Butler (51).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).