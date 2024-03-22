Adrigole target league promotion as next next step in their development

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

ADRIGOLE footballers are determined to build on their 2023 campaign that saw them contest a county intermediate A semi-final.

The Beara side came up short against Mitchelstown in the last four, but they have a taste for the business end of the championship and want more. To that end, Adrigole have targeted promotion from Division 5 of the county league as the next step in their journey.

After beating Glenville (4-17 to 0-2) in their league opener, Adrigole lost away to Buttevant (3-7 to 0-9) last weekend, but the goal remains the same: promotion to Division 4.

‘We are looking to get up into Division 4,’ Adrigole manager Tim O’Sullivan explained.

‘In previous years we used the league to experiment with different players and so on. This year with the rule not allowing the minors to play, we have nobody new coming through. The way we are attacking the league is that we want to win every game.

‘Even though we’re looking to get promoted in the league, the championship is still our priority, but definitely we’re looking for growth. If we can get up into Division 4 that will help us massively in years to come.

‘There are a lot of competitive games in Division 5 against quality teams like Kilmurry, Buttevant, Mitchelstown and so on. We have a big emphasis on trying to win all our home games if possible, and hopefully get up to Division 4 for next year.’

The Beara side made big strides in 2023, but as O’Sullivan notes the championship task won’t be an easy one. Their 2024 intermediate A group consists of Dromtarriffe, Kildorrery, and Carbery side Gabriel Rangers.

‘The big thing for us is to make progress this year,’ O’Sullivan stated.

‘We were a kick of a ball away from the county final last year. We probably left it too late against Mitchelstown, but definitely, for the year coming, we want to get out of the group stages. To do that, we have to win two of our group games. If we win three we’re into a semi-final.

‘We have a tough group. Dromtarriffe is our first game – they were probably unlucky that they weren't in a county final last year. Kildorrery is our second game, another tough one. And of course, we’ve our old friends, Gabriel Rangers, again in the last group game. We want to push on and take that step up.’

Beara outfit Adrigole would be one of the smaller clubs in Cork, but they have the numbers to compete this year. With no absentees from 2023, O’Sullivan will have all his players from last year’s campaign available for selection.

‘There were a few of the lads talking about travelling over the next couple of years, but they've all nailed their colours to the mast for this season. We've no one retiring, and there's no one as of now going away,’ the Adrigole boss confirmed.

While the Beara side will campaign this year without the loss of any players, they are without any new additions. Part of that is down to the new rule not allowing minors to play in the county championship. Those players are eager to play but will have to wait until 2025 to wear the red jersey in the intermediate A grade.

‘We have seven minors coming through, which would be very unusual for a club of our size. Normally, it would be two or three, but this year there's seven. It’s tough for those lads not being able to play this year with the new rule because they’re keen,’ O’Sullivan said.

‘If that rule had come in four or five years ago, it would have been a massive disadvantage to us because often, we would be depending on those minors coming through. Just looking at the moment we're in a healthy enough situation numbers-wise. Our numbers are strong, even without those minors, but they'll be a massive addition when they come in.’

The hope is Adrigole are in Division 4 when those players make the step up.