Adrigole earn promotion and spot in Division 5 final

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IN the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 league Carbery Rangers were relegated after a 4-13 to 4-13 draw with Carrigaline. With time running out it was 4-13 to 2-12 in Carrigaline’s favour, but late goals from Darragh Hayes and Tom O’Rourke helped level matters, unfortunately however it wasn’t enough to see the Rosscarbery team to safety.

None of the Carbery clubs managed to reach the Division 1 final with Newcestown and Castlehaven finishing in fifth and sixth places respectively. Both clubs gave walkovers to their opponents – Newcestown conceded to Cill na Martra and Castlehaven conceded to Éire Óg, which helped the Ovens side to avoid the drop. Nemo and Carrigaline will contest the final with Carbery Rangers and Ballincollig relegated.

Division 2 table-toppers Clonakilty already knew they would be promoted to the top division alongside St Michael’s. Valley Rovers finished in fifth place followed by Dohenys in sixth, and O’Donovan Rossa in seventh. Kiskeam and Clyda Rovers are relegated.

Castletownbere and Kanturk will contest the Division 3 league final on Saturday, July 6th after the Beara side, led by Gary Murphy and Fintan Fenner, secured their promotion with a one-point victory over Aidan O’Mahony’s Macroom, 0-15 to 1-11. For Macroom, defeat meant that their place in Division 3 league was in jeopardy and when Aghada travelled to Kilshannig on Sunday morning they created a mild surprise by defeating the locals by a point and thus leapfrogged over Macroom to send the Mid Cork side down into Division 4 for next season along with Nemo Rangers.

In Division 4, Bandon were narrowly beaten by Glanmire, 3-15 to 2-16. The result means the town side will finish in sixth place. Ilen Rovers finished their league campaign on a positive note with a four-point victory over Glanworth. Both sides sat at the bottom of the table and knew their faith before the clash but the win will give Ilen a boost as they head into their championship campaign. Bantry Blues finished just outside the drop zone in eighth place, while Naomh Abán and Uibh Laoire were promoted.

The Division 5 final will be contested by Adrigole and Buttevant after the Beara side secured promotion with a 4-9 to 0-6 win over Kinsale. Adrigole led 1-5 to 0-3 at half time with the goal coming from Daniel Harrington. Further goals from Gerard O’Shea, Ben O’Sullivan and Tommy O’Sullivan helped secure the victory. Dromtarriffe and Na Piarsigh are the sides that will be relegated.

In Division 6, already promoted Gabriel Rangers were given a walkover by St Michaels. They will face Ballinora in the league final. St Michael’s and St Nick’s are relegated.

St James’ made certain of their league status in Division 7 for next season with a one point victory over St Finbarrs, 2-12 to 1-14, James O’Driscoll and Denis White with St James’ goals. The win lifts them up to fifth place just behind Argideen Rangers, who conceded their game against Castlemagner. Canovee and Cullen were promoted with St Finbarr’s and Ballyhooly relegated.