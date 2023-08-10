Adam McSweeney scored dramatic injury-time winning goal for Barryroe hurlers

Barryroe 2-19

Ballygarvan 1-21

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

IT was the sea of heartbreak for brave Ballygarvan, but delirious delight for Barryroe following this dramatic Co-op Superstores Premier JAHC Group B tussle at sun-kissed Bandon.

The men from the Barony of Ibane were staring down the barrel of certain defeat as the clock ticked over into the 67th minute. Their chances of victory hanging by a thread, 1-21 to 1-19 in arrears. Only a goal could save them as the last play of the game approached.

But this game – it had as many twists and turns as the old Mallow Road and had been level on ten occasions – was about to deliver the biggest surprise of all.

A last, despairing sally into enemy territory saw the Blues win a crucial free 50 metres out. Superb free-taker Olan O’Donovan elected to play a short crossfield ball to lurking midfielder Adam McSweeney. The latter’s first touch was pure velvet as he powered an unstoppable drive past excellent Ballygarvan shot-stopper Daniel Mackey.

The final whistle shrilled as shell-shocked Ballygarvan could only watch in disbelief as the Barryroe bench erupted in unbridled joy, their youthful team of hurling gladiators had pulled off a fantastic result.

Danny Murphy was a satisfied manager as he delivered his excellent post-match summation on what was a major breakthrough for his charges.

‘We were poor for the first ten minutes, but improved then to turn in a most satisfactory performance. We were lucky in the end to get that goal, but deserved at least a draw,’ said the Blues boss.

‘This is my third year involved, and this is our first victory in the group stages. We are not world-beaters or favourites to win the championship, but we are competitive and have a nice blend of youth and experience’.

It certainly did not start well for the winners. With their full-forward line of Niall Dowd, Mark Kennefick and Ray O’Halloran forceful and competitive, Ballygarvan raced into an early 1-3 to 0-1 advantage, the former billowing the Blues net in the seventh minute. Barryroe hauled themselves back into contention, buoyed by the excellence of the O’Donovans, Olan and Ryan, Robbie Kiely, Adam McSweeney, and the Moloneys, Patrick and captain James.

With the losers leading 1-6 to 0-3, Barryroe hit them with a tsunami of scores, an unanswered 1-4, including a long-distance goal by the outstanding Olan O’Donovan, between the 16th and 21st minutes. It was still all to play for at the interval, the South East side enjoying a slender one-point advantage, 1-14 to 1-13.

Mark Kennifick and Olan O’Donovan, free-takers par excellence, traded early scores on resuming. It was tit for tat until with normal time almost up Barryroe won a penalty, substitute Kevin Kilbane grounded, goalkeeper Michael Whelton’s blistering drive just cleared the crossbar. Back came Ballygarvan and when Piaras O’Halloran and Micheal Cussen (free) restored their two-point advantage, it looked curtains for the Blues, until that final sting in the tail.

Scorers

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 1-8 (1-3f); Ryan O’Donovan 0-5; Michael Whelton 0-3 (2f, 0-1 pen); Adam McSweeney 1-0; Michael Walsh, Donal O’Buachalla, Seán Holland 0-1 each.

Ballygarvan: Niall Dowd 1-5; Mark Kennefick 0-6 (6f); Piaras O’Halloran 0-3; Ray O’Halloran, Michael Cussen 0-2 (1f) each; Patrick Sheehan, Kevin Lyons, Ciarán McIntyre 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Michael Whelton; Seán O’Riordan, Michael Ryan, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Patrick Moloney, James Moloney, Jerome O’Brien; David Murphy, Adam McSweeney; Donal Ó Buachalla, Daniel O’Driscoll, Michael Walsh; Ryan O’Donovan, Robbie Kiely, Olan O’Donovan.

Subs: Jack Murphy for Michael Walsh (41), Seán Holland for Donal O’Buachalla (50), Ryan Kilbane for Patrick Moloney (53), Stephen Madden for Jerome O’Brien (54), Darren McCarthy for Daniel O’Driscoll (55).

Ballygarvan: Daniel Mackey; Paddy Ryan, Richard O’Leary, Jamie Fenton; Donal O’Sullivan, Paul Sexton, Seán Brady; Ciarán McIntyre, Kevin Lyons; Patrick Sheehan, Piaras O’Halloran, Michael Cussen; Niall Dowd, Mark Kennefick, Ray O’Halloran.

Subs: Dylan O’Connor for Jamie Fenton (ht), Micheál O’Mahony for Michael Cussen (50), Michael Cussen for Mark Kennefick (54).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Clyda Rovers).