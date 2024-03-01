Adam Kenneally’s goal seals victory for Valley Rovers in Paudie Palmer tribute match

Valley Rovers 1-13

Templenoe 0-4

THE first half of the commemorative game between Valley Rovers and Templenoe was played in atrocious conditions of wind and rain but, luckily, the rain cleared for the second half.

The Kerry side fielded without their three Kerry seniors and a strong Valleys laid the basis for their victory in the first half against the elements. Level after the first quarter at 0-3 each, Valleys took control in the second quarter to lead by 0-6 to 0-3 at half time. They stretched the lead by a further two points after the break and when Adam Kenneally struck for a well-worked goal in the 43rd minute, there was no way back for the Kerry side.

Both sides emptied their benches in the last quarter, with Valleys adding a further five points to their total, while confining a hard-trying Templenoe to a single score. Final score, after an impressive performance by Valleys, was 1-13 to 0-4.

The new Paudie Palmer Trophy was presented to winning captain, Darragh Murphy, by Colette Palmer, widow of the late Paudie.

Scorers - Valley Rovers: Adam Kenneally 1-0; Darragh Murphy, Fiachra Lynch (2f) 0-3 each; Seán McEntee 0-2; Jacob O’Driscoll, Johnny Kiely, Adam Casey, Eoghan Devaney, Ciarán McCarthy 0-1 each. Templenoe: Colin Crowley, Daniel Crowley, Gavin Crowley, Cian Hallisey 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: J Woods; C O’Keeffe, E Devaney, D Muckian; C Johnson, J O’Driscoll, A Walsh-Murphy; J Kiely, D Murphy; W Hurley, A Kenneally, R O’Sullivan; S McEntee, F Lynch, S Lynch. Subs: C Crowley, J Kenneally, O O’Reilly, O Guinane, M Woods, T McGrath, S Faye, C O’Shea, J Cronin, J Cottrell, T Sweetnam, D Carthew, A Casey, G Deane, D Lynch.

Templenoe: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, R O’Byrne; K McCarthy, M Casey, C Crowley; R O’Connor, G Crowley; H Granville, M O’Reilly, D Crowley; C Hallisey, J Moriarty, Colin Crowley. Subs: D Harrington, D O’Connor, MF O’Connor, C Murphy.