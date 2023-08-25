Abbie Salter-Townshend making her mark with Munster

ABBIE Salter-Townshend has enjoyed a whirlwind few weeks with Munster – and she hopes the best is yet to come.

The former Skibbereen RFC and current UL Bohemians scrum-half made her first competitive Munster senior appearance in the province’s 41-14 bonus-point victory away to Ulster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship opener.

Last weekend, the Skibbereen woman featured again, as eight-try Munster hammered Connacht 46-7, and that has Niamh Briggs’ side in contention for silverware.

Abbie and Co now know they are guaranteed to play in the interpro final on September 2nd after back-to-back bonus-point victories. Before that, table-toppers Munster travel to Dublin this Saturday to take on Leinster in round three.

‘Obviously I was very nervous but it was an honour to get my first senior cap for Munster,’ Abbie told The Southern Star.

‘I’ve been involved with this group since last December. To finally get to pull on that jersey and come on in a senior inter-pro game was unreal. I just can’t put it into words. I loved every second of it.’

***

Abbie (22) played a pivotal role in Skibbereen RFC’s unforgettable 2021-22 season when the West Cork club won three trophies. Since then, she has moved to AIL club UL Bohemians and her career path continues to trend upwards. But whatever the intensity experienced at women’s club rugby, adapting to senior inter-provincial level has proven an even steeper curve.

‘Inter-provincials are very, very fast-paced games,’ she admitted.

‘There are some incredibly talented players playing across all four provinces. It is just great to say that I’ve set foot on the same pitch as some of those players.’

Naturally, Abbie’s former club Skibbereen RFC, as well as her family, were proud of their new Munster senior’s interprovincial breakthrough.

‘My parents made the long journey up to Armagh for the game,’ the Munster scrum-half said.

‘It was great to have them there for my Munster senior debut. It was really special. I really wanted them there. The pride they took in seeing me pull on the jersey, go out on the pitch after all my hard work over the last few months and finally have it all pay off.

‘I think my parents were more nervous than I was before the game! Everyone in Skibbereen RFC has been great as well and supported me. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t started out playing rugby with Skibb when I was 15.’

Much like the current Munster senior men’s team, there is a similar ‘West Cork Mafia’ developing inside the women’s set-up.

Abbie has fellow West Cork players Gillian Coombes, Michelle O’Driscoll and Saskia Wycherley training and playing alongside her in this year’s Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

‘It is great to have those girls with me in the Munster senior set-up right now,’ she said. ‘I would have played with Michelle (O’Driscoll) when I was with Skibb and would be very close with her. I grew up with Gillian (Coombes) in Skibbereen and travel up and down a lot with Saskia (Wycherley).

‘I’d be close to all of them and it is nice to have them on the road to and from Limerick. It makes the journey a bit shorter. I can’t wait to see how far they get in their rugby playing careers.

‘Saskia is coming up through Munster’s development (pathway) and Michelle is in the senior squad right now for the first time. Gillian got her first senior start against Ulster. I’m just so happy to see other West Cork people doing so well.

‘There is no West Cork mafia just yet but we do have each other’s backs!’