A Shed-load of connections in Clonakilty

Clon’s new Women’s Shed has 100 members, offering everything from chair yoga to book clubs, writes EMMA CONNOLLY

A WOMEN’S Shed is the latest organisation to be formed in the progressive town of Clonakilty and it’s going from strength to strength.

Men’s sheds have been up and running in West Cork for some time, having originated in Australia in the 1980s. They’re community-based projects, where men can come together to learn, share skills and just spend time together.

Women’s Sheds are based on the same premise and are designed for women of all ages to reconnect with each other and the wider community.

The idea for a Women’s Shed in Clonakilty came from Maureen Griffin, who said she could see a real need for such a group, particularly after seeing how successful the concept was in nearby Lisavaird.

Maureen, who volunteers in the town’s youth centre, approached RoseMarie Dempsey, who is well known in the area having worked in the local branch of Bank of Ireland for 20 years, being heavily involved in the town’s Special Olympics group and now working part-time with CoAction. Between them they got the idea off the ground.

‘We had some informal meetings and then held an open day last November in the local youth centre where over 50 women turned up,’ said RoseMarie.

A WhatsApp group was then established and more and more women came forward, expressing an interest in being involved. ‘We had a party night in December where we gave out suggestion cards to gauge what activities people would like.

‘Things like yoga, meditation, various classes such as technology, nutrition, trips to concerts etc, all came up as themes,’ said RoseMarie.

Next, an agm was held in January and a committee was formed with RoseMarie as chair, Maureen, vice-chair; Marian Cadogan, secretary and Maria Hennessy, assistant secretary.

Elaine Lordan recently was co-opted to treasurer and Mary Creedon is the assistant treasurer.

Since then there’s been no looking back!

The committee meet every Wednesday night in the youth centre to plan events, and more. The range of activities on offer is getting more diverse all the time – everything from chair yoga to guided walks, meditation and kombucha making! There are many talks planned – from interior design to citizens information sessions and more.

Currently capped at 100 members, various sub-committees have also been formed including a gardening group, social activity group and a fundraising group. Other groups meet outside of the Wednesday meeting, including three book clubs.

Ages range from late 30s to 90s, but the majority of members are in the 50 plus age-category.

‘Everyone brings their own unique experiences and skills to the group which is what makes it special,’ said RoseMarie who is adamant that she’s ‘just’ the facilitator.

‘With our support, the women can take control and support each other in turn. It’s all about empowerment and taking ownership and it’s great to see such great energy in the group,’ she explained.

‘Since the pandemic many women have lost out on social connections, and this is proving a great help in that regard,’ she added.

Tommy O’Donovan of O’Donovan’s Hotel has donated a plot and a garden shed at the town’s allotment to the group and there are plans underway to revamp the shed and make it their ‘headquarters’.

‘Our plan would be to hold committee meetings and BBQs there, and for the book clubs to be able to meet there,’ said RoseMarie.

The town’s men’s shed is just across the way and there’s already great collaboration between both groups. ‘They’re helping us with glass in the shed, repairing and things like that,’ said RoseMarie.

Maureen added: ‘There was such an obvious need for something like this in Clonakilty and it’s wonderful to see people making new friends and renewing connections.’