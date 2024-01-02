81 NOT OUT: The stats that highlight Mark Collins' incredible consistency for Castlehaven

Our stats show that the Castlehaven captain has NEVER missed a championship game for his club

***

MARK Collins has started every championship game Castlehaven have played since he made his championship debut against Mallow in April 2008.

Incredibly, the current Haven captain has never missed a championship game (county or Munster) for his club in 16 seasons, between ’08 and 2023.

That’s EIGHTY-ONE consecutive championship games for the Haven.

In fact, in those 81 matches Collins has only missed 17 minutes – he was off for seven minutes as a blood sub against Mallow in 2022, while he received a black card against Carbery Rangers in a 2023 group game.

The classy Collins is Mr Consistent.

Modest as always, he points to his luck with injuries as one of the main reasons he has been an ever-present for Castlehaven.

Out of 4,940 minutes in championship games since his debut in ’08, Collins has played 4,923. It’s mind-boggling.

‘You can always depend on Mark,’ current Cork manager John Cleary told this paper in 2019. ‘It’s rare that he has an off-day. He is very, very consistent. From a club point of view, he is always brilliant under pressure and has led by example. On the big occasion he always stands up.’

The stats back this up – Collins was man of the match in the 2012 county final, and 11 years later he came up with a vital score in extra time in an epic Munster final against Dingle. The Haven mascot from the 1994 county final is living the dream and still delivering.

The 33-year-old is on course for his most-ever games in a championship campaign for Castlehaven, as the Munster champions prepare for an All-Ireland club senior football semi-final against St Brigids on January 7th – that will be his tenth championship game of this campaign. The nine games he has played so far equals his 2012 tally when Haven won the county but lost the Munster final.

Former Cork footballer Collins has racked up 12-243 in championship for Castlehaven, with his 2018 campaign his most productive – with 0-46, he was joint top scorer in that season’s championship alongside Steven Sherlock (3-37).

Haven’s captain fantastic has also won three county senior football titles (2012, ’13 and ’23) and also led his club to the Munster senior football title this season, and they are not finished yet with the All-Ireland club semi-final looming.

A club legend in the making, Collins is one of the finest footballers to pull on a Haven jersey, and at 33 is still going strong. Check out his remarkable stats.

***

2008

GAME 1 – v Mallow, won 0-12 to 0-10, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 2 – v Aghada, won 1-14 to 3-7, scored 1-1, (60).

GAME 3 – v Nemo Rangers, draw 1-10 apiece, (60).

GAME 4 – v Nemo Rangers, lost 0-14 to 0-4, scored 0-1 (1f), (60).

***

2009

GAME 5 – v Ilen Rovers, draw 1-9 apiece, scored 0-5 (4f), (60).

GAME 6 – v Ilen Rovers, won 0-14 to 1-9, scored 0-11 (7f), (60).

GAME 7 – v Carbery Rangers, won 0-14 to 0-11, scored 0-4 (3f), (60).

GAME 8 – v St Finbarr’s, lost 0-14 to 0-13, scored 0-3 (2f), (60).

***

2010

GAME 9 – v St Nick’s, won 1-10 to 1-6, scored 1-1, (60).

GAME 10 – v Ballincollig, draw 2-17 to 0-13, scored 1-1, (60).

GAME 11 – v Ballincollig, lost 3-10 to 2-9, scored 1-2 (2f), (60).

***

2011

GAME 12 – v St Nick’s, won 3-16 to 0-7, scored 1-6 (4f), (60).

GAME 13 – v O’Donovan Rossa, won 1-11 to 0-11, scored 0-4 (3f), (60).

GAME 14 – v St Finbarr’s, won 2-9 to 1-7, scored 0-2 (1f), (60).

GAME 15 – v Carbery Rangers, won 2-12 to 0-5, scored 0-6 (4f), (60).

GAME 16 – county final v UCC, lost 1-12 to 0-10, scored 0-5 (4f), (60).

***

2012

GAME 17 – v Aghada, won 0-12 to 0-9, scored 0-5 (1f), (60).

GAME 18 – v Newcestown, won 1-8 to 1-6, scored 0-6 (3f), (60).

GAME 19 – v St Finbarr’s, draw 1-7 to 0-10, scored 1-3 (1f), (60).

GAME 20 – v St Finbarr’s, won 0-12 to 0-9, scored 0-3 (3f), (60).

GAME 21 – v Carbery Rangers, won 2-9 to 0-9, scored 0-3 (2f), (60).

GAME 22 – county final v Duhallow, won 1-7 to 0-9, scored 0-3, (60).

GAME 23 – Munster v Dromcollogher-Broadford, won 1-15 to 0-7, scored 0-5 (4f), (60).

GAME 24 – Munster v Stradbally, won 1-5 to 0-7, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 25 – Munster final v Dr Crokes, won 0-19 to 0-12, scored 0-6 (4f), (60).

***

2013

GAME 26 – v Nemo Rangers, draw 0-16 to 1-13, scored 0-2, (60).

GAME 27 – v Nemo Rangers, won 4-10 to 1-12, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 28 – v Newcestown, won 0-13 to 0-11, scored 0-2, (60).

GAME 29 – v St Vincent’s, won 2-14 to 1-10, scored 1-2, (60).

GAME 30 – v Carbery, won 1-14 to 2-10, (60).

GAME 31 – county final v Nemo Rangers, won 0-16 to 1-11, (60).

GAME 32 – Munster v Dr Crokes, lost 1-11 to 0-8, (60).

***

2014

GAME 33 – v St Vincent’s, won 6-15 to 1-10, scored 1-4 (1f), (60).

GAME 34 – v Carbery Rangers, drew 1-11 apiece, scored 0-4, (60).

GAME 35 – v Carbery Rangers, lost 2-14 to 1-8, (60).

***

2015

GAME 36 – v Clyda Rovers, won 2-12 to 0-9, scored 0-3 (2f), (60).

GAME 37 – v St Finbarr’s, won 1-14 to 1-10, (60).

GAME 38 – v Ballincollig, won 1-14 to 1-11, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 39 – v O’Donovan Rossa, won 1-13 to 1-10, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 40 – v Nemo Rangers, drew 0-10 apiece, scored 0-3, (60).

GAME 41 – v Nemo Rangers, lost 1-10 to 0-11, scored 0-2, (60).

***

2016

GAME 42 – v Clonakilty, won 0-14 to 0-13, scored 0-4, (60).

GAME 43 – v CIT, won 4-17 to 3-9, scored 0-2, (60).

GAME 44 – v Ilen Rovers, won 3-11 to 1-11, (60).

GAME 45 – v Ballincollig, lost 3-15 to 0-7, (60).

***

2017

GAME 46 – v CIT, won 1-14 to 0-12, scored 0-8 (6f), (60).

GAME 47 – v Carbery, won 1-11 to 0-11, scored 1-8 (1-0 pen, 6f), (60).

GAME 48 – v Carbery Rangers, lost 2-11 to 1-11, scored 0-6 (5f), (60).

***

2018

GAME 49 – v Dohenys, won 2-15 to 2-10, scored 0-4 (2f), (60).

GAME 50 – v CIT, draw 0-21 apiece, scored 0-9 (6f), (60).

GAME 51 – v CIT, won 0-17 to 1-13, scored 0-9 (6f), (60).

GAME 52 – v Nemo Rangers, won 1-11 to 0-4, scored 0-3 (3f), (60).

GAME 53 – v Duhallow, draw 0-15 apiece, scored 0-9 (8f), (60).

GAME 54 – v Duhallow, draw 1-18 to 2-15, scored 0-4 (4f), (60).

GAME 55 – v Duhallow, lost 0-16 to 3-13, scored 0-8 (6f), (60).

***

2019

GAME 56 – v Fermoy, lost 0-11 to 1-9, scored 0-7 (4f), (60).

GAME 57 – v Carbery Rangers, lost 1-18 to 2-17, scored 0-8 (5f), (60).

***

2020

GAME 58 – v Carbery Rangers, won 0-14 to 0-9, scored 0-2 (2f), (60).

GAME 59 – v Newcestown, won 1-12 to 0-9, scored 0-6 (5f), (60).

GAME 60 – v Ilen Rovers, won 4-19 to 2-4, scored 2-3 (2f), (60).

GAME 61 – v St Finbarr’s, won on pens (1-13 apiece, aet), scored 0-2 (2f), (80).

GAME 62 – county final v Nemo Rangers, lost 0-13 to 3-7, (60).

***

2021

GAME 63 – v Newcestown, won 2-12 to 1-10, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 64 – v Éire Óg, won 2-19 to 2-16, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 65 – v Carbery Rangers, won 1-9 to 0-11, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 66 – v Valley Rovers, won 1-14 to 0-10, score 1-2, (60).

GAME 67 – v St Finbarr’s, lost on pens (3-16 apiece, aet), scored 0-1, (80).

***

2022

GAME 68 – v Clonakilty, won 0-10 to 1-5, (60).

GAME 69 – v Nemo Rangers, lost 1-16 to 3-13, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 70 – v Newcestown, won 3-12 to 1-9, scored 0-3, (60).

GAME 71 – v Mallow, won 2-14 to 0-13, (53, blood sub).

GAME 72 – v St Finbarr’s, lost 1-16 to 2-17, (60).

***

2023

GAME 73 – v Carbery Rangers, drew 1-11 apiece, scored 0-3 (3f), (50, black card).

GAME 74 – v Valley Rovers, won 1-12 to 0-9, scored 0-5 (5f), (60).

GAME 75 – v Clonakilty, won 1-16 to 1-14, scored 0-3 (1f), (60).

GAME 76 – v Ballincollig, won 0-14 to 1-8, scored 0-2, (60).

GAME 77 – v St Finbarr’s, won 1-16 to 2-11, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 78 – county final v Nemo Rangers, won 0-11 to 0-9, (60).

GAME 79 – Munster v Cratloe, won 1-12 to 0-11 (aet), scored 0-1, (80).

GAME 80 – Munster v Rathgormack, won 1-16 to 1-7, scored 0-1, (60).

GAME 81 – Munster final v Dingle, won on pens (0-13 apiece, aet), scored 0-2 (80).