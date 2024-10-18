CARBERY GAA NEWS: Kilmacabea and St Mary’s to battle for football final spot

FOOTBALL SURPRISE – The Bandon Co-op junior football championships are certainly throwing up some surprises this season and last weekend was no exception. On Friday night in Dunmanway both Diarmuid Ó Mathúna and Castlehaven had to field without their minor players because of clashes with Rebel Óg minor finals. The Castletown men are definitely the surprise packets of this championship, winning here 1-10 to 0-10, now safely into both finals, football and hurling, and with the momentum behind them who would bet against them in either final.

Ballinascarthy were also in line for the double, and favoured by many to do so, but they came a cropper in the football quarter-final against a fired-up St Mary’s last weekend, losing 1-11 to 0-7. Mary’s have proved in recent years that with a full side they are a match for any side and would dearly love to lift the title after some close misses.

The Bandon Co-op junior B semi-finals ran true to form with county champions Goleen beating a Doheny side that kicked too many wides, 0-14 to 0-5. In the second semi-final, favourites Clann na nGael did the job against Muintir Bháire, 5-9 to 0-4. That final will probably take place on Saturday, 26th.

FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL – The remaining junior A football semi-final between St Mary’s and Kilmacabea will go ahead this Saturday, 19th, at 4pm in Ballinacarriga. The Kilmacs are favourites to win the championship but haven’t been setting the world on fire and have blown hot and cold in most games. This could be a real cracker of a contest

HURLING SEMI-FINAL – The RCM Tarmacadam junior B hurling semi-final between Kilbrittain and Gabriel Rangers will go ahead in Dunmanway on Saturday, 19th, at 4pm. Kilbrittain will start hot favourites for this game, especially following Gabriels’ unlucky defeat last weekend in the intermediate football. The winner plays Ballinascarthy in the final, probably on Saturday, November 2nd.

OUT OF LUCK – It was a disappointing weekend for two of our three remaining teams from Carbery in the county championships. As already stated, Gabriels will rue some missed chances when they lost to Glanmire by a point, 1-9 to 0-11. It was a game they could have won. It was also a highly disappointing outing for Dohenys in the senior A semi-final against Knocknagree. Dohenys never came out of the traps in this game, finding themselves nine points down in the first half. They did rally in the third quarter but a sending off scuttled their chances. Good to see Brian O’Driscoll doing so well with Carrigaline in the first game, his side winning on penalties.

There was good news on the county scene with Castlehaven turning in a great display against the Barr’s and Brian Hurley showing yet again that he has no equal as a forward in the county. Magnificent. Good news also for Carbery Rangers’ fans as their side kept their best display of the season to escape relegation against Éire Óg. What odds we will see another West Cork group of death next season, featuring the Haven, Clon, Ross and Newcestown. At what stage will the fans become bored of this set-up?

HURLING FINAL – Sunday next at 4pm in Enniskeane is the destiny date for Ballinascarthy and Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in the final of the RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship. Bal will start as favourites against a Mathúna side that has surprised us all, unbeaten in league and championship, this season. Mathúna’s will cherish the role of under-dog and will be looking to bring home the Flyer Nyhan for the first time since 2010, whereas Bal will be going for their fourth title in six years. Mathúna’s lost the finals of 2014 and 2015 and will be hoping to make third time lucky. Here’s hoping the weather obliges and that we get a great game.

Finally, the very best of luck to referee Shane Scanlon and his team of officials in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday as they officiate at the county premier hurling final between Imokilly and Sarsfields.