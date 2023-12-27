2023 IN PHOTOS: Kinsale

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Kinsale area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
Brothers Harry and Arthur Hunt select toys at the Ballinspittle beach toy library in August.
Cinematographer Simon O’Neill with rugby legend Ronan O’Gara, Tourism Ireland’s Monica MacLaverty, and sound recordist Lynn Brennan, during filming for Tourism Ireland’s new campaign at Charles Fort in Kinsale in August
Paddy Canniffe and Ronan Moloney, first year students in Kinsale Community School, with their time-saving calf-feeding project at the BTYSE in the RDS in January.
In July, Alice de la Cour, president of Kinsale and District Lions Club launched the Kinsale Regatta Festival 2023 along with the regatta committee in Actons Hotel.
The exterior of Kinsale’s new library on Church Square ahead of its opening in July.
In June, Minister of State with special responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, visited the Kinsale Sailability programme and was presented with flowers by Sofia Gudinovic and Tabitha Coleman. The purpose of Minister Rabbitte’s visit was to be introduced to the Kinsale Sailability programme participants, volunteers and families of people with disabilities, while also unveiling six new boats purchased with support from Cork Sports Partnership through the Dormant Accounts.
Cllr Marie O’Sullivan, chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and Cork County Council’s senior harbour master Julian Renault exchanging gifts with the President of Ponant Cruises Hervé Gastinel and the ships captain Stanislas Devorsine on the bridge of the expedition cruise liner L’Austral which visited Kinsale in May.
Con Hayes from the Old Head, launched ‘Peninsula People, Photographic memories of the Old Head of Kinsale’ with authors Jerome Lordan and Padraig Begley at the Speckled Door in September.
Members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) who visited the 9/11 memorial at Ringfinnan in September.
In September five teenagers – Charlie Condon, Aaron Bale, Sandra Samoilenko, Roisin O’Riordan and Kate Morrissey – completed a sea-themed mural on the side wall of the Kinsale Youth Community Centre (KYCC).