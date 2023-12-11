2023 IN PHOTOS: Innishannon

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Innishannon area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
A special moment as Kit Manning accompanied her great grandson Xavier Murray to his first day of school on Wednesday August 30th in Scoil Eoin Innishannon where she herself attended.
At the launch of the new coastal rowing club Kilmacsimon Quay RC, at Kilmacsimon in August were club members Zara, Andrew and Melissa Boyd and Saoirse McCarthy.
Getting ready for the annual Gardens and Galleries Festival in July were Bernard and Lori Lynch, Pat McCarthy, Margaret Coughlan, Alice Taylor, Jim Kilduff and Peter Fehily.
At a concert at Saint Mary’s Church Innishannon in May were Isla Jeffers, Antoinette Baker, Maureen Power, Fr Finbarr Crowley and Gerry Foley.
At the launch of Alice Taylor’s book ‘Come Sit AWhile’ in Innishannon in October, were: Elmarie Mawe - who launched the book -, Dan Sweetnam, Liam Allen, Alice Taylor and Bill Allen (Photo: Denis Boyle)