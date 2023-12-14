2023 IN PHOTOS: Beara

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Beara area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
Keep an eye out for our end of year news and sport reviews which will appear in The Southern Star on December 28th.
In August the Beara Historical Society remembered John Dwyer and John Cadogan who lost their lives due to conflict in the civil war. Three generations of Dwyers attended the ceremony. Front: Billy, Eddie, Nessa, (great grand niece and nephew), and Damien Sheehan, grand nephew. Back: Simone, Mary, Frankie Sheehan (nephew) with Agnes Sheehan and Norelene O’Dwyer, of the Beara Historical Society. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Fr Martin Sheehan with Jamie Lynch and Fionn O’Donoghue, and Hannah and Michaela O’Sullivan with Orla Blake at back at the opening of Trafrask National School’s Aidan Cremin memorial wing
in February. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The launch of Bere Island Internment Camp 1921 Nora O’Neill’s autography edited by Ted O’Sullivan took place in Twomey’s Bar by the Beara Historical Society in January. Attending were: Nessa O’Donnell, grandniece of Nora O’Neill, Fachtna O’Donovan, Ted O’Sullivan editor, Paddy O’Sullivan. Front row, Noralene O’Dwyer, Penny Durell, Juliette Hanley and Dorothy Brophy. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin
Scoil Phobail Bhéara students Louise O’Donoghue, Ronan Sheehan and Shane O’Sullivan celebrating their Leaving Cert results in September. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Among the Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa Castletownbere students returning to school in September were cousins Luke, Laoise, Liadh, and Finnán Browne. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)