2023 IN PHOTOS: Ballineen and Enniskeane

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Ballineen and Enniskeane area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
Adam and Justin McCarthy, Enniskeane enjoying the Ballygurteen tractor, truck and car and bike run in August. The run was in aid of West Cork Palliative Care and West Cork Rapid Response.
At an information board unveiling in January were Oriana Conner, president Ballineen & Enniskeane Heritage, Michael O’Connell, historian and author of a book on the graveyard and Margaret Corcoran O’Donovan chair of the Tidy Towns.
Liam and Rose Foley at their retirement function at Foley’s Bar in Ballineen in July after 42 years working behind the bar.
A plaque was unveiled in June to mark the 100th anniversary of An Garda Síochána arriving in Ballineen. The plaque was erected by the West Cork Retired Garda Association. At the event was Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan with retired Gardaí Jim Lawton, Noel Kevane, Finbarr O’Shea and Liam Ryan.
The Ballineen and Enniskeane Christmas Lights Group were awarded a grant from the Cork County Council in October to purchase new LED Christmas lights for the villages. A lot of hard work went on behind the scenes to secure the grant. From left: Maura Mannix (secretary), Declan O’Neill (sponsor), Donal Shorten (chairperson), Padraig Murray (sponsor), Jim Lawton (treasurer) and Brian Hennessy (sponsor).
At a presentation in September of a cheque for €2,925 to Cope Foundation from funds raised by the six Pitch and Putt clubs were (front, from left): Marion O’Driscoll (secretary, Ballineen Pitch and Putt), Mary Brady, Elaine Murphy, Helen Hennessey and Catherine Barron, all from Cope Foundation. Back (from left): James Nyhan (Ballineen Pitch and Putt), Kieran O’Driscoll (president, Ballineen Pitch and Putt), Stephen Webb (Bandon Pitch and Putt), Mark Keohane (president, Pitch and Putt Ireland), Jerry O’Mahony (chairman, Newcestown Pitch and Putt), Philip Cooper (chairman, Ballineen Pitch and Putt) and Philip Dawson (chairman, Kilmichael Pitch and Putt). (Photo: Paddy Feen)