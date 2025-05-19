18 months on, the weekly solidarity march continues in Skibbereen

Atrocities continue to be carried out against the Palestinian people by the Israeli government, where aid has now been blocked for two months and children and families face famine.

UNICEF reports that almost half a million Gaza citizens are facing ‘catastrophic hunger’ – 71,000 children, and more than 17,000 mothers will need urgent treatment for malnutrition.

This is a situation that would resonate with any sane-thinking individual, but perhaps acutely in Ireland and more so, in Skibbereen, as the state looks ahead to the annual national famine commemoration on 17th May.

Protest and solidarity marches have been taking place in communities across Ireland since late 2023, including in Skibbereen, where a march and ‘soapbox’ gathering takes place each Saturday in the square.

Speaking with The Southern Star, Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha, one of the group, said that ‘without fail’ people have turned up on a weekly basis.

‘We’re a collective, and the march is gaining momentum again. We have people hooting horns as they drive by.

People feel powerless in some ways, looking at Israel. We’re trying to empower people. The people in Palestine appreciate what we’re doing, and it’s a bit of consolation for those people’.

The gathering includes people from many backgrounds including those for whom Palestine is home, who are able to inform people about what’s happening, recounting stories from relatives and friends living in Palestine, and Lebanon too.

‘It is unprecedented what’s happening in world history, with journalists and aid workers killed. The blocking of aid is striking a nerve with people. When you think the monument (the Maid of Erin) was unveiled by O’Donovan Rossa; it strikes a nerve here. Our protests are no big deal; there’s no bombs landing on us. But Gaza is being totally obliterated,’ said Donnchadh.

The group, where anyone is welcome, gather at Skibbereen market at around 12.30pm each Saturday before walking through the streets to the square. There, anyone is welcome to take the mic, with seven or eight usually speaking.

Donnchadh is also reminding organisations and groups that fundraising is important, and can make a different to individual families where aid can be given directly.

Humanitarian aid in this way can make a valuable difference even if the ‘politics is a different story’.

The price of food in Gaza has skyrocked, as ActionAid reports that a bag of flour is anything between $300 and $500 a bag.

ActionAid Palestine has reported that the situation in Gaza was the worst it had ever been in more than 18 months of war.

‘The food situation is unbearable. Families have resorted to milling dried pasta just to create flour, just enough to make a piece of dough or a loaf of bread to feed their children. All bakeries in Gaza have shut down because there is no flour left, no vegetables, no meat, no milk, no eggs …we haven’t seen fresh food in months.

‘We are witnessing the slow death of a population under siege. People are dying from malnutrition. Diabetics, cancer patients, and others with chronic illnesses are losing their lives simply because they can’t access essential medication.’

On the Occupied Territories Bill, Donnchadh says it’s time for governments to show more gumption.

‘They didn’t want to upset Trump, and business markets, but you’ve the likes of Kneecap stepping up. They’re obviously having an effect, in calling it out. They’re not doing it for the money. You can’t be neutral in the face of genocide’.

A special protest march was held on Easter Sunday in Skibbereen, where the march was led by piper Donal Ó Kelleher and wreaths were laid by Nassar Swirki and Sean McCarthy in memory of the Palestinians and the 1916 Rising heroes.

As of the end of April, according to the Red Cross, the death toll in Gaza is over 45,000 with another 968 fatalities in the West Bank.

90% of Gaza’s population have been displaced from their homes, often more than once.

The Red Cross also reports that the death toll in Israel is over 1,200 and 143,000 have been evacuated from their homes.