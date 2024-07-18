Southern Star Ltd. logo
Politics

TD Cairns selected to run for Social Democrats in CSW

July 18th, 2024 6:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

TD Cairns selected to run for Social Democrats in CSW Image
Deputy Holly Cairns said changes to special education teaching criteria have seen teaching allocations cut by 33% in set hours nationwide, and the loss of teaching jobs.

SOCIAL Democrats leader Holly Cairns has been selected as the party’s candidate for the general election in Cork South West, in an uncontested selection convention last Friday night.

Cllr Pádraig Rice chaired the convention and highlighted Deputy Cairns’ record as a TD, saying she had been ‘outspoken, brave, and has pursued issues with conviction’.

Following her selection, Deputy Cairns said the reasons she got into politics was not because she wanted to be a politician, but because she wanted to see change.

‘I knew that change would not happen without a different approach to politics in Cork South West. People would always tell me that you have to tell people what they want to hear to get votes, but that is not what I ever wanted from a politician,’ she added.

‘I am proud to say that I have stood by my principles, and have been honest every step of the way. I have never been more motivated to represent the people of Cork South West, and to bring about the positive change we need to see locally and nationally.’

*****

