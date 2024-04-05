Noel O’Donovan sets sights on seat

FORMER councillor Noel O’Donovan and current Fine Gael election candidate for the Skibbereen West Cork LEA (Local Electoral Area) launched his campaign in The Courtyard Bar in Clonakilty in the company of MEP Sean Kelly and Fine Gael Ireland South Euro candidate, John Mullins.

He thanked those who travelled from across West Cork to attend the official kickstart to his election campaign and said he is committed to bringing politics back to the forefront for people living and working in West Cork.

‘I am passionate about helping people, affording people opportunities and delivering at every level for the people of West Cork,’ said Noel.

‘I believe my genuine and fair approach to politics can deliver for Dunmanway, Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, and across our constituency of Cork South West, which we are fortunate to call home. My ambition is to enhance our towns, villages, and rural areas to make them a better place for us all to live and work in.’

MEP Sean Kelly spoke highly of O’Donovan’s energy, passion, and record of delivery, particularly during his successful time as a Fine Gael councillor.

In his closing remarks, Mr O’Donovan stressed the importance for a community to have a strong voice in the area to offer support and guidance.