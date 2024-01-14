Local TD welcomes inter-State case against UK

LOCAL Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the Government’s decision to initiate an inter-State case against the United Kingdom under the European Convention on Human Rights.

In its application, the Government will argue that the provisions of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 are incompatible with the United Kingdom’s obligations under the Convention.

Deputy Moynihan, who recently raised this issue with the Tánaiste in the Dáil said: ‘I very much welcome the Government’s decision. I have long believed that taking an inter-State case is the right course of action in following a victims-centred approach.

'The Legacy Act is an affront to justice and anyone who respects justice and strives for accountability should welcome the decision to take an inter-State case. This decision again reiterates the Government’s commitment to upholding human rights and supporting those seeking justice for the victims and their families who have long awaited closure.

'The Government is not alone in its concerns. Serious reservations about this legislation have also been raised by a number of international observers, including the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

'Most importantly, this legislation is opposed by people in Northern Ireland, especially the victims and families who will be most directly impacted by this Act. I cannot reconcile how the British Government thought the legislation would, in any way, work towards a reconciled people.

'It is my view that the Legacy Act is a disgraceful piece of legislation that shows they are separated from the reality of the trauma and intergenerational agony that has been caused by the troubles.

'It is always extremely difficult for people that lose someone, but to lose someone by murder and not get justice makes healing from that impossible. I look forward to following the case and the next steps as it now progresses through the Court.’