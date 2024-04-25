Politics

Lecturer to contest Euro elections

April 25th, 2024 1:37 PM

Mary is from Co Kerry.

A NURSING lecturer from Kerry will contest the Ireland South constituency in the European elections.

Mary Fitzgibbon who lives in Ballymacelligott previously ran as an independent in the 2016 general election. 

She says she will be putting ‘sovereignty’ at the front of her campaign.

‘The majority of our laws originate in Europe and EU law takes precedence over Irish law.

The impact of this on our sovereignty, our independence and our ability to make decisions in the best interests of our country is compromised,’ she said. 

The European elections take place on June 7th.

