Extra ministries are ‘not justifiable’ says Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins

THE increased number of TDs in the Dáil cabinet is a waste of taxpayer money, according to Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins.

The 34th Dáil has the highest number of ministries in Irish history with a total of 38 TDs in ministerial positions.

Last month saw West Cork gain its first Fianna Fáil minister in almost 21 years with the appointment of Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan as a junior minister in the Department of Housing.

However, Deputy Collins says the enhanced roles are ‘not justifiable’.

‘Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s assertion that the increased number is due to population growth simply doesn’t hold water,’ he said.

‘Countries like Germany with over 80 million people have 16 senior ministers and 6 junior ministers yet we with a population of 5 million need 38?’

‘Super junior ministers in Ireland receive a total annual salary package of approximately €200,000,’ Collins said.

‘The public needs to see value for their money, and right now, they don’t.’