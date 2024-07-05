Southern Star Ltd. logo
Councillors have no ‘best wishes’ for Eamon Ryan

July 5th, 2024 7:00 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Councillors have no ‘best wishes’ for Eamon Ryan Image
New mayor Cllr Joe Carroll with his wife Sheila and daughter Linda after his election in the Council chamber. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

A SUGGESTION to wish Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan all the best as he steps down as Green Party leader, was spectacularly shot down by Cork county councillors this week.

At the first meeting of the new Council term on Monday, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said it would be nice as a courtesy for the Council to wish Minister Ryan well. Cllr Jack White (FG) supported her, but Cllr Michael Hegarty (FG) said the Minister had ‘devastated’ parts of the county and refused funding for the N25. He was ‘amazed’ colleagues would want to wish him well.

Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan (FF) agreed, and Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) described the suggestion as a ‘joke’ because when they asked for extra roads funding, they received nothing from the Minister.

Cllr Carroll quipped: ‘He often said he likes to cycle the roads in West Cork but it must have been 40 years ago because you couldn’t cycle them now.’ Councillors voted on the proposal to wish him well, with 22 voting against and 12 in favour.

