Blarney man announces candidacy for Cork City Northwest Constituency

MARTIN O’Shea, a lifelong resident of Blarney and with a long record of community activism, has declared his candidacy for the Cork City Northwest Constituency in the upcoming local elections. With decades of experience in local politics and a passion for serving his community, Martin brings a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to addressing key issues facing residents in the area.

Born and raised in Blarney, Martin O’Shea has dedicated his life to the betterment of his hometown and surrounding areas. With a background in building and working at Blarney Mills, Martin has a strong understanding of the local economy and the needs of residents. He has been actively involved in local politics for many years, having volunteered and helped elect two former Lord Mayors of Cork, Joe O’Callaghan and PJ Hourican.

‘I am proud to announce my candidacy for the Cork City Northwest Constituency, said Martin. ‘Having lived in Blarney all my life, I have seen the challenges and opportunities facing our community. From housing shortages to the need for improved infrastructure and community facilities, there is much work to be done. I am committed to being a voice for the people of Blarney and the wider Cork City Northwest area.’

Married for almost 50 years and a proud father and grandfather, Martin has deep family ties to the community. His passion for community development is evident in his involvement in various local organisations, including Blarney GAA and Blarney Cycling Club and Darkness Into Light. Martin has been a founding member of several community initiatives and has always been at the forefront of efforts to improve the quality of life for residents.

‘I am thrilled to support Martin O’Shea in his candidacy for Cork City Northwest, said party leader Michael Collins. ‘His dedication to his community and his wealth of experience make him an ideal candidate to represent the interests of the people of Blarney and the surrounding areas. I have full confidence in Martin’s ability to make a positive impact and bring about meaningful change.’

Martin O’Shea’s decision to run as a candidate for Independent Ireland reflects his commitment to independence and accountability in politics. He believes in putting the needs of the Irish people first and addressing pressing issues such as housing shortages, homelessness, and small business support. Martin is determined to work tirelessly to address these challenges and ensure a brighter future for Cork City Northwest.