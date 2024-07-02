Bandon’s O’Callaghan seeks to stand for a Dáil seat in city

A BARRISTER from Bandon who topped the poll in a Cork city constituency said he hopes to stand for Fine Gael as a Dail candidate in Cork South Central.

This week Fianna Fail Cork South Central TD Michael McGrath was confirmed as Ireland’s nomination to be the country’s next European Commmissioner, which means he will vacate his Dail seat representing Cork South Central.

Newly re-elected Fine Gael Cllr Shane O’Callaghan intends to seek the party’s nomination to run in Cork South Central. Cllr O’Callaghan is from Bandon but was elected on the first count in the City South Central local electoral area, increasing Fine Gael’s vote by 50%, and says he is ready for the Dáil.

‘I was the first Fine Gael candidate ever to top the poll in my local electoral area. My strong track record as a hard-working public representative who has delivered locally, along with a tireless election campaign delivered a very strong performance in the local election,’ he said.

The upcoming vacancy in Cork South Central will be hotly contested. Deputy McGrath’s brother Cllr Seamus McGrath was elected back to Cork Co Council with the highest first preference in the country and is believed to be interested in stepping up. Sinn Fein will also sense an opportunity. Sitting Deputy Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire was the first TD elected nationally in the 2020 general election, and the party is likely to challenge in any potential by-election.