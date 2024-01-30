Bambury set to contest election for Soc Dems

THE Social Democrats are to run their very first candidate in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District following the selection of Bandon- based community activist Ann Bambury last weekend.

The mum-of-four, who spearheaded the new Bandon playpark project in recent years, was selected by the party’s Cork South West branch to run in next year’s local elections.

Speaking following her selection, Ann said that she is ‘absolutely committed’ to improving the community.

‘Bandon-Kinsale is a wonderful place to live but we have so much unrealised potential as a community. Welcoming community spaces, accessible and open to all ages, would help break down social and cultural barriers and lead to a much more vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable community,’ she said.

‘I want to see improved lines of communication from our local government, proper public consultation, and the appropriate distribution of funding from public bodies.’

A UCC social science graduate, Ms Bambury said she is a strong believer in the phrase ‘be the change you want to see’.