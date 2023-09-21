PODCAST: Jacqueline O'Donovan on being a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry

JACQUELINE O'Donovan OBE is the latest guest on the West Cork is the Business Podcast.

The managing director of O'Donovan Waste Disposal Ltd joins Southern Star MD Seán Mahon to chat about being a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry, why she comes to Goleen from London as often as she can, being rewarded an OBE as part of King Charles' 2023 honours, and why she has been able to revolutionise safety in London's waste industry.

Jaqueline’s father, Denis Joseph O’Donovan (Joe) left his native County Cork in the 1950’s with an ambition to build a successful business in London and true to his word, he set up a demolition company which evolved into a waste disposal business in the 1950’s.

With several depots in London the company continues to go from strength to strength and is recognised as a leading force in the industry in terms of innovation, sustainability, safety and best practice.

Jaqueline O’Donovan has been one of the leading figures in the UK waste-management and recycling industry for more than 36 years, has transformed the sector’s safety and sustainability practices and is recognised as an industry disruptor and trailblazing female business leader.

On each episode of West Cork is the Business, Seán Mahon MD of Southern Star Media talks to leading West Cork business people about success, spotting opportunities, challenges, what makes them tick, advice for others and building businesses in West Cork.

If you missed our recent episodes with Eugene Scally and Tim Houstoun, you can listen back by clicking here.

Stay tuned for future episodes, including next week's interview with Jacqueline O'Donovan of O'Donovan Waste Disposal Ltd.