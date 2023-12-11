FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: The swimming women of Iceland | #9

THIS week’s From A To Sea podcast is very close to Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin's heart.

Since the 90s she has been visiting Iceland whenever she could get the chance – and whenever her wallet would allow.

Her most recent visit was just a few weeks ago, as the earthquakes rattled the region near the main airport and the people of this wonderful land were in fear of a dormant volcano erupting at any moment.

On the Saturday morning of her long weekend, Siobhán happened to visit the local beach outside Reykjavik and just by pure good timing and luck, stumbled up on a group of local women enjoying their regular dipping routine.

Siobhán's friend, a Reykjavik local, was able to introduce her and within minutes she found herself togging out for a dip on the magnificent beach overlooking the city.

These women are amazing. They meet three times a week and do a short meditation before the swim, as well as opening what they call their ‘complaints department’ where anyone in the circle of friends can vent their anger or upset about anything at that moment.

That morning swimmer Margaret said she was anxious about the events at the time and everyone shared in that anxiety. But she said she realised that nothing would improve her mood better than a dip with her lady friends in the ocean.

These women don’t wear wetsuits, just neoprene gloves, boots and distinctive yellow hats.

They formed the Happier You swimming group during Covid, when their usual hot-spring pools were closed to the public.

Siobhán just had to learn more about these delightful women, living on the island which is our closest northern neighbour, so she invited Tinna, Margaret and Klara on the podcast to share their story.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

