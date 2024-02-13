FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: Swimming in Schull with triathlon coach Sarah McKnight | #11

SARAH McKnight is a Londoner who moved to Schull after meeting a Cork man.

She's a swimming teacher, an open water swimming coach and a level one triathlon coach.

McKnight started her swim teaching career on board cruise ships, and from there moved to the Cayman Islands, but every Sunday morning she takes a group for a swim off the slipway at the Fastnet Marine Centre in Schull.

Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin joined them recently, but before that had a great chat with McKnight in the town's Harbour Hotel.

