FROM A TO SEA PODCAST: Nuala Moore on swimming in the world's most dangerous waters | #10

NUALA Moore is a force to be reckoned with – and the sea knows that!

Nuala’s earliest memory is of jumping off her father’s fishing boat in Dingle and swimming back to shore. Since then, she’s swum in some of the coldest, most remote and most dangerous waters in the world, from the Bering Strait to the Drake Passage.

In fact, she was the first person ever to swim the Drake Passage – the world's most dangerous waterway.

After years of marathon swimming, Nuala struggled to balance sacrifice and achievement. Her work–life balance, coupled with caring for her father, forced a change in her pathway. She turned to ice swimming.

Nuala believes that everyone is capable of greatness, whatever shape that might take.

Her incredible memoir talks about her initial dive into the world of marathons and triathlons and how she eventually came back to her one true love – the ocean.

Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin travelled to Dingle to meet Nuala inside her beautiful little linen shop, where they talked about Nuala’s drive to constantly challenging herself, from scuba diving to swimming, and the world’s fascination with cold water.

Nuala Moore's book Limitless is available now.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

