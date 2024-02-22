WATCH: Skibbereen’s Olympic rowing champions feature in new PTSB campaign

SKIBBEREEN’S Olympic rowing champions, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, feature in the new PTSB campaign, The Human Behind the Athlete.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallists are joined in the campaign by both Olympic and Paralympic athletes, Kellie Harrington, Rhys McClenaghan, Jordan Lee, and Nicole Turner who are among 11 PTSB ambassadors representing Team Ireland at the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The campaign shines a light on what an average training day looks like for the athletes, showing the hard-work, dedication and commitment they show every day in order to represent Ireland on the world stage. The film tells the story of the weight of expectations and pressures that our athletes experience each and every day, right up to the moment they compete.

PTSB is a title sponsor of Team Ireland for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.