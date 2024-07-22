WATCH: Phil Healy, West Cork's two-time Olympian ready to take Paris by storm

PHIL Healy has earned this. Two-time Olympian Phil Healy has earned this. It just feels right.

The Ballineen Bullet is one of Ireland's greatest-ever sprinters, having been Irish women's sprinting golden girl of the last decade. From 2014 to now, she has won 17 national senior titles.

Now 29, she’s the elder stateswoman of the Irish 4x400 women’s relay team – Sophie Becker (27), Sharlene Mawdsley (25), Lauren Cadden (24) and Rhashidat Adeleke (21) all stood on the podium at the recent European Championships with Phil, all five with shining silver medals glistening in the Rome night, joining a select group of Irish athletes to medal on that stage.

Her first international senior medal came just 12 months after Healy considered packing it all in. Now she's on the way to her second Olympic games, and must be glad she decided to keep going – West Cork certainly is.

Healy spoke to Star Sport editor Kieran McCarthy ahead of flying out to Paris, watch the interview above.

Best of luck from all at The Southern Star.

***

Video produced by Kieran McCarthy, edited by Dylan Mangan.

Don't miss this week's Southern Star for our special souvenir supplement AND a free giant glossy poster, out Thursday, July 25th.