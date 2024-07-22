Southern Star Ltd. logo
Olympics

OLYMPICS: Free souvenir supplement & giant glossy poster!

July 22nd, 2024 8:15 AM

By Southern Star Team

OLYMPICS: Free souvenir supplement & giant glossy poster! Image

Share this article

WE'RE getting ready for a bumper 2024 Olympics, starting with our FREE 24-page souvenir supplement, featuring long-reads on all West Cork athletes heading to the Paris games and a whole lot more.

Your supplement will be available in this week's Southern Star, and will also feature a giant glossy poster with West Cork's Olympic heroes – a great souvenir piece ahead of what will be a memorable few weeks!

Get your copy in shops across West Cork from this Thursday, July 25th or online via our ePaper.

That's not all – get 50% off your first three months of The Southern Star by subscribing today. More info here.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended