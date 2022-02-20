Young male killed in single vehicle collision at Belgooly

Kinsale gardai are appealing for witnesses following a single car fatal traffic collision shortly after midnight.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a single car collision on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly.

The driver of the car, a male aged 19 years, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The Coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed to traffic and the site will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.