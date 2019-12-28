Young artists showcase their talent in calendar

THE 2020 Cork County Council Library Calendar, featuring eight original artworks from talented children from West Cork, was officially launched by county mayor Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan.

With their work showcased in eight of the 12 months on the 2020 calendar, the young artists include Síofra Gormley (6) representing the West Cork Mobile Library, Fiona Geary (12) Skibbereen Library, Ruby Ní Charthaigh (6) Ballyvourney Library, Clíona O’Connell (9) Macroom Library, Lucy Murphy (9) Macroom Library, Charlie Cahill (5) Clonakilty Library, Daniel Whelton (9) West Cork Mobile Library and representing Skibbereen Library, Caoimhe Flannery (12).

In October the County Library and Arts service held an art competition on the theme of ‘I Love My Library’ and children under the age of 12 were invited to submit a picture.

The libraries were inundated with hundreds of entries and there were 12 winners chosen from across county Cork to feature their artwork on a month of the calendar.

‘The judges must have had an incredibly hard time choosing the winners,’ Cllr O’Sullivan said.

‘The talent and creativity amongst our young people in Cork is quite apparent. We are delighted to be able to help nurture this creativity through the County Libraries and Arts Service,’ the Clonakilty-based mayor added.

Judging of the competition was carried out by the arts office of Cork County Council and printing costs for the unique calendar were supported by the Creative Ireland Fund.