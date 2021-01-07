Young artists have 2021 covered

A calendar produced by Cork County Council for its library service mostly features the work of some very talented West Cork artists

COUNTY Cork’s library calendar for 2021 is now available with 11 out of the 12 featured artists representing the talent from West Cork.

Cork county mayor, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley launched the 2021 Cork County Council Library Calendar.

Supported by Creative Ireland, the calendar features 12 unique illustrations from talented children across the county.

In October, the Council’s Library and Arts Service invited children to draw a picture illustrating their experiences of the past 12 months, during what has been an unusual and, in many cases, a challenging time for younger people. Twelve winning entries were selected, each to feature on one month of the new calendar. Winners will be presented with a framed print of their art and a book token from their local library.

The winning artists are Daniel McCarthy age 8 and Clara McCarthy age 6 representing Bandon Library; Doireann Flannery age 11, Rathnaid Whooley age 6 and Conall Whooley age 10 from Skibbereen Library; Ava Andrews age 12 from Bantry Library; Daithí O’Riordan age 6 and Anna Brinkmann age 12 from the West Cork Mobile Library; Arya Jane Landry age 7 from Macroom Library; Molly Quinn age 6 from Kinsale Library; Summer O’Donovan age 7 from Midleton Library and Cara Scanlon age 7 from Carrigaline Library.

‘The talent and creativity of our young people has been apparent in the quality and scale of entries received for our new calendar. I know the judges had a really difficult task in choosing just 12 from the hundreds of wonderful and varied entries received. Well done to each and every school and student who took part. Our Library and Arts Service is proud to showcase these very talented artists,’ Mayor Linehan Foley said. Free copies of the calendar will be available from local library branches while stocks last.