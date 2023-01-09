News

Yellow warning as heavy rain forecast

January 9th, 2023 10:39 AM

By Dylan Mangan

The future rain radar shows a wet West Cork from 3am tonight.

A YELLOW rain warning has been issued for West Cork as Met Éireann has forecast heavy downfalls overnight and into tomorrow.

Heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday.

 

The forecaster has warned of the potential for spot flooding across the region, with motorists asked to proceed with caution in wet conditions.

The warning is valid from 3am tonight until 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday, 10th).

The full forecast for tonight: Early tonight will be dry with clear spells and light winds. Becoming cloudy overnight with rain spreading from the southwest, extending northeastwards to all areas by morning and turning heavy at times. Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty with the rain. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, but turning much milder by dawn.

For more updates, visit the Met Éireann website.

