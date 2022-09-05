News

Yellow rain warning for Cork

September 5th, 2022 10:39 AM

By Dylan Mangan

MET Eireann have issued a status yellow rain warning for Cork for the beginning of this week.

Heavy rain is forecast to be accompanied by strong, gusty winds, which could potentially lead to hazardous driving conditions and spot flooding in places.

The warning is valid from 9am Monday 5th until 7pm Wednesday 7th, and is in place for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford.

Met Eireann have also said that the weather looks set to 'remain unsettled for much of this week with spells of heavy rain or showers, possibly causing further disruption.'

While the weather warning does bring safety concerns, it could also alleviate the current drought conditions which have led to a hosepipe ban across West Cork.

***

