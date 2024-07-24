WWI sub propeller set for restoration

THE MIZEN Archaeology facility in Kinsale has been tasked with the conservation of a German propeller recovered from the sea 5km south east of Roche’s Point.

The owner of the company, Julianna O’Donoghue, a Kerry native living in Clonakilty, told The Southern Star that the recovery of the propeller from the WWI sub wasn’t a commercial project for her company. She explained how local diver Timmy Carey came across the propeller last year and was afraid it was going to be damaged or be taken from the seabed.

Timmy teamed up with fellow club members in the Blackwater Sub-Aqua Club and Mizen Archaeology to co-ordinate the recovery of the propeller. ‘We all worked together with the National Monuments Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the National Museum of Ireland and the German Embassy,’ said Julianna.

The Kinsale-based company operates with 10 commercial divers and archaeologists.

Locating a 17th shipwreck in Schull in 2012 that was completely intact – even with coconuts on board – was probably their most exciting shipwreck in Ireland. It has also been involved in several more high-profile shipwreck projects including the Lusitania, the Aud, and from the Spanish Armada. Julianna explained that the conservation process is expected to take one year to complete, but work is already underway at the Mizen Archaeology facility in Kinsale.

‘Being exposed on the seabed for so long has caused a build-up of a calcium carbonate, concealing any markings like serial numbers,’ she said. It is understood that the propeller is part of the wreck site of the UC-42, the German WWI mine-deploying submarine, though this can only be fully confirmed on closer analysis.

During WWI, German forces organised a deadly submarine offensive in a bid to obstruct British supply routes and the entrance to Cork Harbour was regularly mined, necessitating frequent sweeping operations by the British navy.

The UC-42 sank in 30m of water on September 10th 1917 when a mine it was carrying exploded. All 27 crew were lost.

Its exact location remained unknown for years but was identified recently during seabed mapping for a pipeline project. A licence is required to dive the site.