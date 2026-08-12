Workshops in West Cork for craft month

CORK Craft Month returns this August featuring over 90 workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions and markets designed to connect the public directly with the county’s vibrant craft community.

The programme highlights the extraordinary breadth of creative talent across Cork. A third of the programming is free, and a full schedule is now available to view at corkcraftanddesign.ie.

Organised by Cork Craft & Design, a social enterprise representing more than 110 professional makers and artists, Cork Craft Month celebrates both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary-making through a diverse programme of hands-on experiences, exhibitions and demonstrations.

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From ceramics and textiles to woodwork, jewellery, printmaking and contemporary design, this year’s programme offers opportunities for people of all ages to discover craft, learn directly from makers and gain a deeper appreciation for the creativity and expertise behind handmade work.Two-thirds of the programme will consist of hands-on workshops, allowing visitors to experience the making process first-hand. These include willow weaving with Cois Laoí Willow (Macroom Library, August 22nd) and lino print workshop with John Bastow (Bandon Library, August 7th).

There is also a Heritage Week Fun Family Rope Day – skipping, tug of war and making rope with Irish flax in Kilcoe Studios, Ballydehob (August 16th).

The principal funder for Cork Craft Month is the Local Enterprise Office, with support from event funders, Design & Crafts Council Ireland, August Craft Month, Cork County Council, Cork City Council, Pure Cork, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, Creative Ireland, Cork ETB and MTU.