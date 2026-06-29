Works progresses to improve water supply in Adrigole

Uisce Éireann is continuing to deliver important upgrades to the water network in Adrigole, with planned outages scheduled for this week to allow for safe connections to the new water infrastructure on both Wednesday and Thursday, while a rescheduled interruption takes place Tuesday evening.

Since the works began in late April, crews have replaced 1.6km of the 2.5km ageing water mains along the R574, from the Water Treatment Plant and Reservoir to Adrigole Bridge. This essential work is focused on strengthening the network, reducing the risk of future bursts and unplanned outages, and providing a more reliable water supply for homes, farms and businesses across the area.

An outage, originally planned for June 17th, was rescheduled to allow additional preparatory works to be completed. This ensures that connections can be carried out safely and efficiently, minimising risk and supporting smoother delivery of the overall project.

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To complete this next phase of works customers in Reenabulliga, Clydagh, Reen, Cappanaparka East, Adrigole, Dromgarvan, Inchintaglin, Cappaleigh South, Faha West, Faha East, Crooha East, Ulusker, Trafrask, Trafrask West, Trafrask East, Dromagowlane and surrounding areas may experience a temporary disruption to supply from 7pm on Tuesday June 30th to midnight, Wednesday July 1st.

Further outages for the same catchment areas will take place on Wednesday, July 1st from midday to 4pm, and Thursday July 2nd from midday to 4pm.

Uisce Éireann acknowledges the inconvenience caused by planned outages and thanks customers for their continued patience. Every effort will be made to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible, with the long-term benefit of a stronger, more resilient water network for the Adrigole community.

Kevin Murphy, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann said: 'These works will strengthen the water network in Adrigole, helping deliver a more reliable supply. We understand outages are disruptive and will complete the works as quickly and safely as possible. We thank customers for their patience.'

Typically, it takes three to four hours after estimated restoration time for normal supply to be restored to all customers. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

The mains replacement works began in Adrigole in late April and are expected to be completed by the end of next month. As the project progresses towards completion, some additional planned outages may be required to finalise the works. We will ensure customers are kept fully informed in advance of any disruptions, with clear and timely updates at every stage.

Customers can check their supply zone in advance by visiting the Supply and Services section of the website. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie COR0000114557 - COR00114812 - COR00114814

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/ vulnerablecustomer.