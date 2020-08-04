Work to start on Clonakilty Hospital’s new extension

BY MARTIN WALSH

MORE than €33,000, which was fundraised locally, has been presented to Clonakilty Community Hospital where work will start on its extension this week.

Director of nursing Mary Nolan confirmed work will start on the 20-bed extension on August 4th. ‘The foundations are dug and I suppose a lot of our (Covid-19) outbreak was related to the lack of single rooms and it’s great to see that they will be coming on stream now. It’s been a long process, part of the planning requirement was that we had to widen the entrance and that is now completed.’

The impressive sum was raised mostly under the umbrella of Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Clonakilty businessman and PRO of the group, Kevin O’Regan said: ‘We are a charity linked to the Clonakilty Community Hospital and are 100% focussed on the patient. A few months ago we had a fundraising weekend to show support for the staff of the hospital that were going through such a very difficult time with the Covid pandemic and the outbreak at the hospital.’

The money has now been donated to the hospital and Mary said it typified the great spirit in West Cork.

Fundraising presentations were made by the Rosscarbery Ladies Football Club, West Cork Triathlon Club, Clonakilty Road Runners, Clonakilty Golf Club, the GAA clubs of Clonakilty, Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy and Kilmeen/Kilbree; Ardfield nurse Claire Deasy, also helped raise funds for COPE, Bushmount, Care Choice and local Home Help along with Clonakilty Community Hospital.