News

Work to start on Clonakilty Hospital’s new extension

August 4th, 2020 11:45 AM

By Southern Star Team

Ardfield nurse Claire Deasy (CUH) with her children Eoin and Liam, set up a Gofundme page to raise funds for the hospital, and others. She recently presented a cheque to Mary Nolan, director of nursing, Clonakilty Community Hospital. Also included is former junior health minister Jim Daly, of Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

BY MARTIN WALSH 

MORE than €33,000, which was fundraised locally, has been presented to Clonakilty Community Hospital where work will start on its extension this week.

Director of nursing Mary Nolan confirmed work will start on the 20-bed extension on August 4th. ‘The foundations are dug and I suppose a lot of our (Covid-19) outbreak was related to the lack of single rooms and it’s great to see that they will be coming on stream now. It’s been a long process, part of the planning requirement was that we had to widen the entrance and that is now completed.’

The impressive sum was raised mostly under the umbrella of Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Clonakilty businessman and PRO of the group, Kevin O’Regan said: ‘We are a charity linked to the Clonakilty Community Hospital and are 100%  focussed on the patient.  A few months ago we had a fundraising weekend to show support for the staff of the hospital that were going through such a very difficult time with the Covid pandemic and the outbreak at the hospital.’

The money has now been donated to the hospital and Mary said it typified the great spirit in West Cork.

Fundraising presentations were made by the Rosscarbery Ladies Football Club, West Cork Triathlon Club, Clonakilty Road Runners, Clonakilty Golf Club, the GAA clubs of Clonakilty, Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy and Kilmeen/Kilbree; Ardfield nurse Claire Deasy, also helped raise funds for COPE, Bushmount, Care Choice and local Home Help along with Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.