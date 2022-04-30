News

Women’s business network hosts graphic design workshop

April 30th, 2022 11:40 AM

By Southern Star Team

Network Ireland West Cork hosted its first in-person event since 2020 recently in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery. Anna Healy (left), business mindset coach, and Susan Collins Duggan (right) of Theatre Tricks Drama and Communication were the speakers on the night. They were joined by current president Marie Wiseman (middle). The next event takes place on May 4th.

Share this article

IN the digital age, it’s more important than ever to design visually compelling marketing images that capture short attention spans. To help businesswomen save time and money with this important skill, Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) is hosting a ‘Be Your Own Best Graphic Designer: Canva Workshop’ on Wednesday May 4th at 7.30pm.

‘Whether you’re part of a corporate marketing team or an entrepreneur, it’s so important to know how to do your own basic graphic design,’ said NIWC President Marie Wiseman, owner of Wiser Marketing. ‘Even if you have a trusted graphic designer on your team, sometimes you have to make a big change at the last minute to meet a deadline so it’s important to at least know the essentials.’

If you can’t afford a graphic designer yet, Canva can be a useful tool for creating everything from a social media graphic and an event invitation to a logo, business card or presentation. Canva is used by many professionals as it’s considered one of the more user-friendly design platforms and is easily accessible by phone or desktop.

The workshop, which is free to NIWC members and €15 for non-members, will be hosted by lifecoach Jeanne Sullivan Billeci; author and marketing expert Sharon Huggard, and Mailo Power of Monkey Reusable Products. Learn more and sign up on Eventbrite.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.