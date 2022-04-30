Women’s business network hosts graphic design workshop

IN the digital age, it’s more important than ever to design visually compelling marketing images that capture short attention spans. To help businesswomen save time and money with this important skill, Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) is hosting a ‘Be Your Own Best Graphic Designer: Canva Workshop’ on Wednesday May 4th at 7.30pm.

‘Whether you’re part of a corporate marketing team or an entrepreneur, it’s so important to know how to do your own basic graphic design,’ said NIWC President Marie Wiseman, owner of Wiser Marketing. ‘Even if you have a trusted graphic designer on your team, sometimes you have to make a big change at the last minute to meet a deadline so it’s important to at least know the essentials.’

If you can’t afford a graphic designer yet, Canva can be a useful tool for creating everything from a social media graphic and an event invitation to a logo, business card or presentation. Canva is used by many professionals as it’s considered one of the more user-friendly design platforms and is easily accessible by phone or desktop.

The workshop, which is free to NIWC members and €15 for non-members, will be hosted by lifecoach Jeanne Sullivan Billeci; author and marketing expert Sharon Huggard, and Mailo Power of Monkey Reusable Products. Learn more and sign up on Eventbrite.