A woman in her 40s was rescued after her vehicle went off the pier in Kinsale at 11.30am this morning, Wednesday June 9th.

Gardaí were the first on the scene, followed by two ambulance crews, and they went to the assistance of the woman whose vehicle landed in mud – the tide being out at the time.

The crews experienced some difficulty because the doors of the vehicle were closed but a window was smashed and the woman was safely taken from the vehicle and is currently receiving medical attention.