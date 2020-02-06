Woman questioned over Timmy Hourihane murder is released

GARDAÍ are preparing a file for the DPP after releasing without charge a woman (37) who was earlier arrested for questioning about the murder of a Kilcrohane man in Cork city last year.

The woman was arrested near the Mardyke in Cork early on Wednesday for questioning about the murder of former chef, Timmy Hourihane (53).

Mr Hourihane died in hospital last October, after being found with serious head and body injuries on a green area in the Mardyke where he has been sleeping in a tent.

A native of the Sheep’s Head, Mr Hourhihane is survived by his 83-year-old mother Cathy, his brother Denis, sisters Annemarie, Catherine, Nuala and Margaret and his son, Elliott (23), who lives in the UK.

The woman was arrested and brought to the Bridewell where she was detained.

Gardaí released the woman without charge shortly before midnight on Wednesday and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

This was the third arrest in the murder investigation.