Woman (30s) found dead in Wilton

A woman in her late 30s has died in Wilton in Cork city following a fatal assault at a residence there last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the residence where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved and a technical examination is due to take place this morning.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem will be conducted in due course, while a family liaison officer has been appointed.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Cork City centre.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.