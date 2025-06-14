News

Witness appeal following serious road traffic collision at Donemark in Bantry

June 14th, 2025 5:29 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Witness appeal following serious road traffic collision at Donemark in Bantry Image
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information about the road traffic incident to contact them.

Share this article

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision which occurred in the townland of Donemark, Bantry, in the early hours of this morning Saturday 14th June.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly after 3.00am.

The male pedestrian, aged in his late 30s was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 20s, did not require medical attention.
There were no other injuries reported.

The road was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene which has been completed and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3.00am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended